Police investigate Texas home associated with El Paso shooting suspect

EL PASO, Texas — Police in Texas have blocked streets near a home associated with the El Paso shooting suspect.

More than a dozen members of law enforcement could be seen outside the residence Saturday evening in Allen, including agents from the FBI, Texas Department of Public Safety and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

A woman answered the door at the gray stone house after a group of officers knocked. They appeared to speak with her briefly and then she closed the door. A short time later, the door reopened and officers entered.

Allen, located 20 miles north of Dallas, is an affluent community of about 100,000.

Alice Baland, who lives four houses down, said a retired couple lives at the home associated with the suspect. She described them as sweet people who regularly attend church.

Two law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity identified the suspect taken into custody as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius.

Officials say 20 people were killed and another 26 injured in a shooting Saturday in a busy shopping area in El Paso.

