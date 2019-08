× Man shot, killed on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s east side.

Police say the shooting occurred Saturday afternoon in the in the area of E. 139th Street and Miles Avenue.

The victim, a young adult male, was transported to University Hospitals in critical condition. Police say he has since passed away.

THis is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide updates as they become available.