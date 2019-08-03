Missing 4-year-old found dead in Baltimore dumpster, mother charged

BALTIMORE, Maryland – A four-year-old boy reported missing by his mother Thursday has been found dead.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced Saturday afternoon that Malachi Lawson’s mother confessed.

“Last night, after extensive interviews with Malachi’s mother, she confessed that her son was not missing but deceased. She subsequently gave detectives the location of the child’s remains, which were in the 5500 block of Haddon Avenue,” Harrison said. “The biological mother and her partner will be charged with child neglect resulting in the death of a minor later this afternoon.”

The child’s body was found in a dumpster.

The cause of death has not been determine. Police say the child had no obvious signs of injury.

More charges could be filed.