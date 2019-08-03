Louisville Zoo welcomes African elephant calf

View this post on Instagram

The calf has arrived! African elephant Mikki successfully gave birth to a male calf last night August 2 at 11:24 p.m. Mikki and calf are doing fine. Special thanks to the dedicated elephant care team for taking such good care of Mikki during pregnancy and birth. We are so thankful to each of you for following her journey through pregnancy and for realizing how significant this calf’s birth is to an endangered population of a magnificent species. #Mikkiandcalf #mikkisjourney #mikkimonday #wearelouzoo #louzoo50 #louisvillezoo