Louisville Zoo welcomes African elephant calf

Posted 8:38 am, August 3, 2019, by

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – Louisville Zoo’s newest resident was born late Friday night.

African elephant Mikki gave birth to a male calf just before 11:30 p.m.

African elephants are considered vulnerable.

“Special thanks to the dedicated elephant care team for taking such good care of Mikki during pregnancy and birth. We are so thankful to each of you for following her journey through pregnancy and for realizing how significant this calf’s birth is to an endangered population of a magnificent species,” the zoo wrote in a post on social media.

