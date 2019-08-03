Cleveland Browns launch initiative to promote the importance of school attendance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cleveland Browns Foundation, Ohio Department of Education and Proving Ground at Harvard University launched the "Get 2 School, Stay in the Game! Network" this week.

There was a pep rally celebrating the initiative Saturday.

The event was being held before the Orange & Brown Scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium.

In support of Browns Give Back’s commitment to improving the quality of education for students in Ohio, tickets to the event are $5 per person with net proceeds benefiting the Cleveland Browns Foundation’s Get 2 School, Stay in the Game! Network.