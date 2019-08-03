Cleveland Browns launch initiative to promote the importance of school attendance

Posted 2:12 pm, August 3, 2019, by , Updated at 02:55PM, August 3, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cleveland Browns Foundation, Ohio Department of Education and Proving Ground at Harvard University launched the "Get 2 School, Stay in the Game! Network" this week.

There was a pep rally celebrating the initiative Saturday.

The event was being held before the Orange & Brown Scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium.

In support of Browns Give Back’s commitment to improving the quality of education for students in Ohio, tickets to the event are $5 per person with net proceeds benefiting the Cleveland Browns Foundation’s Get 2 School, Stay in the Game! Network.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.