Lawmakers in Ohio, nationwide issue support for El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — Legislators from Ohio and across the nation are issuing their support for the El Paso, Texas community after a mass shooting left at least 20 dead and two dozen injured Saturday afternoon.

President Donald Trump, who says he is working with state and local authorities to support Texas, took to Twitter Saturday saying that he and the First Lady send their “heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas.”

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

….Melania and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence also expressed his condolences and said he was “grateful for the courageous efforts and swift action by federal law enforcement and local first responders.”

Saddened by the loss of so many innocent lives in El Paso, TX. Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire community. Grateful for the courageous efforts and swift action by federal law enforcement and local first responders. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 3, 2019

U.S. Senator Rob Portman, of Ohio, issued his support to the community saying, “We will continue to lift up in prayer everyone involved & we are grateful for the courageous response of the police officers & first responders at the scene.”

We all mourn w/ the families of those killed or injured at the tragedy in El Paso. This is a horrific act of violence. We will continue to lift up in prayer everyone involved & we are grateful for the courageous response of the police officers & first responders at the scene. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) August 4, 2019

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, also of Ohio, also offered his thoughts and prayers to the El Paso community and urged Americans to act, saying support is not enough.

Our hearts break for the people of El Paso and families of all those lost. We’re grateful to all first responders who run into harm’s way to keep us safe. Once again, thoughts and prayers are not enough — we must act. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) August 3, 2019

U.S. Representative Marcia Fudge, of Ohio’s 11th District, offered her prayers for those impacted by the shooting.

As authorities continue to provide updates regarding today’s shooting in Texas, our prayers remain with the victims, injured persons, their families and the entire El Paso community. — Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) August 3, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate and Representative for Ohio’s 13th District Tim Ryan expressed his support for the entire El Paso community, as well as Beto O’Rourke. Ryan urges Americans to take action saying, “We cannot allow this to be the norm. We need action to end gun violence.”

O’Rouke, who once represented the El Paso area in Congress and is also a presidential hopeful, left a campaign stop in Nevada early to return to his hometown, be with his family and support the community.

Absolutely devastated. My heart breaks for the El Paso community. We cannot allow this to be the norm. We need action to #EndGunViolence. — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) August 3, 2019

Heart goes out to the people of El Paso and my friend Beto O’Rourke. https://t.co/HJOTyDY4oF — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) August 3, 2019

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich also released a statement of support saying that the “shooting in El Paso is deeply felt by all of us across the country.”

Today’s tragic shooting in El Paso is deeply felt by all of us across the country. God bless the family and friends of those killed today and the many injured by this senseless act of violence. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) August 3, 2019

