Lawmakers in Ohio, nationwide issue support for El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — Legislators from Ohio and across the nation are issuing their support for the El Paso, Texas community after a mass shooting left at least 20 dead and two dozen injured Saturday afternoon.
President Donald Trump, who says he is working with state and local authorities to support Texas, took to Twitter Saturday saying that he and the First Lady send their “heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas.”
Vice President Mike Pence also expressed his condolences and said he was “grateful for the courageous efforts and swift action by federal law enforcement and local first responders.”
U.S. Senator Rob Portman, of Ohio, issued his support to the community saying, “We will continue to lift up in prayer everyone involved & we are grateful for the courageous response of the police officers & first responders at the scene.”
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, also of Ohio, also offered his thoughts and prayers to the El Paso community and urged Americans to act, saying support is not enough.
U.S. Representative Marcia Fudge, of Ohio’s 11th District, offered her prayers for those impacted by the shooting.
Democratic presidential candidate and Representative for Ohio’s 13th District Tim Ryan expressed his support for the entire El Paso community, as well as Beto O’Rourke. Ryan urges Americans to take action saying, “We cannot allow this to be the norm. We need action to end gun violence.”
O’Rouke, who once represented the El Paso area in Congress and is also a presidential hopeful, left a campaign stop in Nevada early to return to his hometown, be with his family and support the community.
Former Ohio Governor John Kasich also released a statement of support saying that the “shooting in El Paso is deeply felt by all of us across the country.”