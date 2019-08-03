LIVE: Official says at least 15 dead in El Paso attack

EL PASO, Texas — At least 15 people were killed, 22 others were seriously injured and at least one suspect was in custody after a shooting Saturday at a shopping mall in the Texas border town of El Paso, hospital officials and police said.

Police responded in the early afternoon to an active shooter scene at the Cielo Vista Mall, near Interstate 10 on the east side of the city, and were advising people to stay away from the area and to look for missing family members at a school being used as a reunification area. Police and witnesses said at least some of the shootings happened in a Walmart in the shopping complex

A law enforcement official says at least 15 people were killed in the attack and that the suspect who was taken into custody is 21-year-old Patrick Crusius.

The federal sources told CNN that investigators are reviewing writing posted online days before the shootings that may speak to a motive.

The sources say the online posting was believed to be written by Crusius, but have that has not been confirmed.

Officials also stress that the death count is preliminary and that the investigation is still ongoing.

Police say most of the victims of Saturday’s attack appear to have been at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, though they say the mall had also been “secured.”

Ryan Mielke, a spokesman for University Medical Center of El Paso, said 12 people were brought to the hospital with injuries, including one that died. Two of the injured were children who were being transferred to El Paso Children’s Hospital, he said. He declined to provide additional details on the victims.

Eleven other victims were being treated at Del Sol Medical Center, according to hospital spokesman Victor Guerrero. He said those victims ages ranged from 35 to 82.

El Paso Police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo said there was one person in custody and, in an afternoon news conference, said police have “ruled out” multiple shooters as of 3:45 p.m. ET. Adding, the public was no longer in danger.

White House staff said President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting and spoke about it with Attorney General William Barr and Gov. Abbott. “Reports are very bad, many killed,” the president tweeted.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting “a heinous and senseless act of violence” and said the state had deployed a number of law enforcement officers to the city.

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas and sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.

Continuing coverage, here.