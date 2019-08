CANTON, Ohio – NFL legends are celebrating a new class of Hall of Famers in Canton at the Pro-Football Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2019 includes Champ Bailey, Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt, Tony Gonzalez, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed and Johnny Robinson.

You can purchase tickets to the Enshrinement Ceremony, here.

Gold Jackets are spending the day there meeting fans.

You can check out their schedules here.

There was a parade Saturday morning.

You can check out a list of other activities here.