× Funeral home offering free services for victims of El Paso mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas — A funeral home in El Paso, Texas is offering free funeral services to the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting near the Cielo Vista Mall.

Police responded in the early afternoon to an active shooter scene at the mall. Police said most of the victims were shot at a Walmart in the shopping complex. Initial reports have indicated that at least 20 people were killed and more than two dozen severely injured. The suspect, identified as a 21-year-old man, has been arrested.

Later Saturday, Salvador Perches, owner of Perches Funeral Homes, told KFOX that the funeral home will offer free services to those who died in the shooting.

“This is one of the most tragic events in El Paso’s history. My heart and prayers go out to the families who lost a loved one, as well as to the survivors and to our entire community who is mourning at this time,” Perches reportedly said. “We must unite as a community to help those directly impacted by this tragedy.”

Family members can call Perches Funeral Homes at (915) 532-2101 to arrange services in El Paso or Juarez, Mexico.

Continuing coverage, here.