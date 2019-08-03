Family, friends hold vigil to honor Cleveland man shot, killed while walking down the street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Family and friends of a young husband and father are heartbroken after he was shot and killed on Cleveland's west side.

Saturday his loved ones held a vigil in his memory at the scene of the murder.

Dozens of people showed up at West 97th Street and Denison Avenue to remember 29-year-old Kellen May.

May was walking down the street near his home when police say someone driving by shot and killed him. They currently have no suspects.

The shooting happened in broad daylight at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

May leaves behind a wife and a baby girl.

"He would help anyone, if you needed anything you called him," said his wife, Ashley Spencer. "He was an angel, he was, he was an angel."

Spencer also said her husband was an excellent athlete and loved to sing.

