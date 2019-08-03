El Paso hospitals in urgent need of blood donations, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL PASO, Texas -- Hospitals in the El Paso, Texas area are in need of blood donations after a fatal shooting near the Cielo Vista Mall Saturday afternoon.

At least 22 people were transported to area hospitals with injuries.

According to the El Paso Police Department, "blood is needed urgently." Authorities are encouraging those in the area to visit Vitalent Blood Services at 424 S Mesa Hills and 133 N Zaragoza.

Blood needed urgently. Multiple injured transported to various hospitals. Blood donation centers Vitalent Blood Services at 424 s Mesa Hills and 133 N Zaragoza — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

According to Vitalent, they have extended their hours at all three of their locations (Mesa Hills, Zaragosa and Las Cruces) Saturday until 5 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Karly Rae Porras shared video with FOX 8 from the blood donation center and says "the line is out the door!"

Vitalent says they have sent 90 units of blood to one of the hospitals treating victims. Their staff is also in contact with several other hospitals that are requesting additional blood.

"If you cannot donate today or tomorrow, we STRONGLY encourage you to make an appointment for this coming week and the next," Vitalent wrote on Facebook. "Blood needs will continue and having the supply spread out will ensure that there is blood on hand, ready and waiting, when and where patients need it."

Continuing coverage, here.