CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Officers responded to the 9700 block of Denison Ave. to a report of a man who had been shot.

Police say someone in a gray/silver or light color SUV drove by and shot him.

The victim is 29. He had been shot in the torso.

He died at Metro Hospital.

Police have not identified any suspects.