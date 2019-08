× Cleveland Cavaliers acquire free-agent Sindarius Thornwell

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers locked in a free-agent Saturday.

Sindarius Thornwell has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cavaliers, per his agent Andy Shiffman.

Thornwell led South Carolina to the 2017 NCAA Final Four.

He recently played for the Los Angeles Clippers and was released after the team signed Kawhi Leonard.

Thornwell is an excellent defensive player, who will likely play small forward for the Cavs.

