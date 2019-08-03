× Cleveland Browns hold annual Orange & Brown scrimmage supporting team’s ‘Get 2 School’ campaign

CLEVELAND — Football is officially back in Cleveland! The Cleveland Browns are participating in their annual Orange & Brown Scrimmage Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The scrimmage is taking place from 4 – 6 p.m. and supports the Browns Give Back’s commitment to improving the quality of education in Ohio.

According to Head Coach Freddie Kitchens the team will be simulating portions of a real game during the match.

“There are going to be some live periods and there are going to be some moving the ball periods so to the common eye, you would think it is a scrimmage, but we are really doing the same thing we do out here,” Kitchens said. “It is a competitive, move-the-ball period so wherever the ball stops, that is where we are and we are playing that down and distance.”

Tickets for the scrimmage cost $5 per person and benefit he Cleveland Browns Foundation “Get 2 School” campaign which encourages school attendance. Additionally, all of the Browns’ net proceeds from sales at the training camp Pro Shop will benefit the Foundation, matching the process for transactions at FirstEnergy Stadium’s Pro Shop.

The 2019 Orange & Brown Scrimmage comes just days before the team’s first pre-season game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against the Washington Redskins.

