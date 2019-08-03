LIVE: Multiple people killed in El Paso shooting, scene still active



EL PASO, Texas – Multiple people were killed Saturday in a shooting in El Paso, Texas, the chief of staff to the city’s mayor said.

Suspects are in custody, Olivia Zepeda said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were in custody or how many had been killed or hurt.

“Scene is still active,” police wrote, adding, “avoid the area” around Hawkins and Gateway East boulevards.

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Police responded Saturday to an active shooter in the area of the Cielo Vista Mall, they tweeted.

Agents from the FBI office in El Paso are responding to the incident, the office told CNN.

At least three businesses are on lockdown in the area, about three miles south of El Paso International Airport.

Three Walmart employees took refuge at a nearby Landry’s Seafood house, restaurant manager Oscar Collazo told CNN. The women appeared “shook up” but not injured.

Landry’s had already gone on lockdown, he said, but opened its doors when the employees ran there.

“We never thought it would be so close to us this time,” Collazo said. “You see on the news all the time, but you don’t think it could happen here until it does.”

The nearby Hooters and Red Lobster are also on lockdown.

Employees at those restaurants told CNN they are safe and see a lot of police, helicopters and people running around outside.