Abandoned newborn: Police track down mother accused of dumping baby on neighbor’s porch

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania – Police in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania say they have located the mother of a newborn baby found abandoned on a porch.

According to ABC 13, the mother is 15-years-old.

She faces charges of recklessly endangering the welfare of a child.

The baby has been placed into foster care.

“Thank God the baby is OK,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Mike Chitwood said. But to put a (roughly) 6-hour-old child on a porch wrapped in a blanket is insane, in my opinion. It was 93 degrees yesterday.”

This adorable hours old newborn was left abandoned, alone, in the 100 blk Englewood today. WE NEED HELP locating the parents to get them the assistance that they need. Mom, if you’re reading this, call us. Call us at 610-734-7693 with tips or email socialmedia@udpd.org pic.twitter.com/b0dmXyULT7 — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) July 30, 2019

