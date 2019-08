WESTLAKE, Ohio – Westlake police say a 2-year-old girl was found in an apartment with her dead father.

Officers responded to an apartment Wednesday.

The man who lived there hadn’t shown up for work and friends had gone by and found him unresponsive.

Westlake police say the death appears to be drug-related.

Police say the man was caring for his 2-year-old daughter at the time.

Officers say the child was not hurt.

She’s being cared for by her mother.