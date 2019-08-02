Woman loses hair ‘in clumps’ after buying alleged Nair-tainted conditioner at Walmart

NEW RICHMOND, Wisc. — A Wisconsin woman is blaming possible tainted conditioner for causing her hair to fall out in clumps during a shower earlier this week.

Ashley Robinson, 21, said on Sunday, she got in the shower and washed her hair with conditioner purchased that day from Walmart, said WCCO.

“My hair just started falling out in clumps on the floor,” she said. “And it just kept coming out and coming out and I screamed.”

She was left with bald patches on her head and went to the emergency room with a burning scalp. She was diagnosed with chemical burns.

“We were at the doctor’s office, and they said it smelled like Nair,” she said. “It had a very distinct smell to it.”

Police in New Richmond said they’re working with the Walmart store as part of their investigation. The store handed all its surveillance footage to police, and they’re weeding through it to see if anyone tampered with the bottle.

Police are investigating the incident as product tampering.

“We’re still looking into when they most recently stocked those shelves and how much of the product has been purchased recently,” said Police Chief Crarig Yehlik. “There could be a substantial fine and include jail time.”

Read more here.