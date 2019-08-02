Weather: Sunny and warm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hello August! You’ll notice lower humidity and comfortably warm temps.

Here are your stats for the month of August: (We’ll have updates about viewing the beloved Perseid Meteor Shower very soon.)

Mostly sunny again Friday with high pressure parked just to the north of us. Perfect summer afternoon to head poolside or lakeside. All area beaches are open, just lather on the sunscreen!

A nice sunny, dry, seasonable stretch through the weekend! Enjoy our nice quiet weather pattern. Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Very little chance of extreme heat during the first half of August.

We’re still in the “Dog Days” of summer!