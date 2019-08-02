Watch live: Corpse flower at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo makes progress

CLEVELAND– You can now keep a close eye on the corpse flower at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The zoo is providing a live stream of the flowering titan arum plant, known for its death-like stench.

The corpse flower, located inside the zoo’s RainForest, is 50 inches tall. When it blooms, it will last about 24 hours.

“While it’s difficult to predict nature, we estimate the plant could bloom within the week,” the zoo said.

This will be the fourth time in 25 years this particular corpse flower has bloomed.

