× State inspecting school buses before school year begins

CLEVELAND – As students prepare to return to school, state inspectors are busy examining school buses across Ohio.

Every school bus that carries students is inspected by the Ohio State Highway Patrol twice per year: before the school year starts and again during the year at random.

The top-to-bottom inspection includes a full mechanical check and inspection of tires, brakes, lights, emergency exits and more.

“I can think of few things that are more important than ensuring the vehicle your children are riding in is inspected thoroughly throughout the year,” said OSHP Lieutenant John Thorne.

So far this year, there have been 25,521 school bus inspections which found 1,388 minor violations and 2,753 violations that required buses to be taken out of service, according to OSHP.

In 2018, there were 48,108 school bus inspections statewide which resulted in 2,965 minor violations and 5,583 out-of-service violations.

“That bus is placed out of service and that bus is not allowed to transport children until that violation is fixed,” Thorne said of out-of-service violations.

Buses that pass inspection receive a circular sticker showing when they were checked.

As students head back to school, the highway patrol also reminds drivers that they are required to stop at least ten feet in front of or behind school buses displaying red, flashing lights and not resume driving until the bus begins moving.

Between 2016 and 2018, troopers issued 1,803 citations for passing stopped school buses.