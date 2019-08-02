× Show Info: August 2, 2019

Q&A with Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc answers your health questions.

www.My.ClevelandClinic.org

Good wine, food and music

David shows us what to expect from Gigi’s on Fairmount.

Sweet addiction

Addicted Coffee & Ice Cream serves up decadent coffee beverages, crazy milk shakes and shaved iced.

Summer fun

Check out all of the fun, new attractions and Swings N Things.

Locally made body frosting, lotions and soaps

Artisan Soap & Bath Products that are fun and unique! Locally made in small batches using only the highest quality luxury oils and ingredients.

www.MadlyBathAndBody.com

Small shop, big variety

Sweet Magnolia is a small shop in Willowick filled with a variety of old, new, antique and handmade items.

Pawsitively Pinecrest

A Canine Carnival & Guinness World Record Attempt

Noon- 5pm

August 3rd

Pinecrest, Orange Village

www.DiscoverPinecrest.com

Cuyahoga County Fair

August 6-11, 2019

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, Berea

www.cuyfair.com

The Fest

Sunday, August 4th

Center for Pastoral Leadership

28700 Euclid Ave, Wickliffe

www.thefest.us