Show Info: August 2, 2019
Q&A with Dr. Marc
Dr. Marc answers your health questions.
www.My.ClevelandClinic.org
Good wine, food and music
David shows us what to expect from Gigi’s on Fairmount.
Sweet addiction
Addicted Coffee & Ice Cream serves up decadent coffee beverages, crazy milk shakes and shaved iced.
Summer fun
Check out all of the fun, new attractions and Swings N Things.
Locally made body frosting, lotions and soaps
Artisan Soap & Bath Products that are fun and unique! Locally made in small batches using only the highest quality luxury oils and ingredients.
www.MadlyBathAndBody.com
Small shop, big variety
Sweet Magnolia is a small shop in Willowick filled with a variety of old, new, antique and handmade items.
Pawsitively Pinecrest
A Canine Carnival & Guinness World Record Attempt
Noon- 5pm
August 3rd
Pinecrest, Orange Village
www.DiscoverPinecrest.com
Cuyahoga County Fair
August 6-11, 2019
Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, Berea
www.cuyfair.com
The Fest
Sunday, August 4th
Center for Pastoral Leadership
28700 Euclid Ave, Wickliffe
www.thefest.us