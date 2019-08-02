Raise your glass: Friday is International Beer Day

SANTA ROSA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Russian River Brewing Company customers clink their glasses while drinking the newly released Pliny the Younger triple IPA beer on February 7, 2014 in Santa Rosa, California. Hundreds of people lined up hours before the opening of Russian River Brewing Co. to taste the 10th annual release of the wildly popular Pliny the Younger triple IPA beer that will only be available on tap from February 7th through February 20th. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — It’s time to raise your glass and say cheers! Friday is International Beer Day.

According to the holiday’s website, International Beer Day began in 2008 and is held annually on the first Friday of August.

The purpose of the holiday is “to gather with friends and enjoy the deliciousness that is beer, to celebrate the dedicated men and women who brew and serve our beer, and to bring the world together by celebrating the beers of all nations and cultures on this one remarkable day.”

In addition to cracking open a cold one this evening, we’ve compiled a list of some adventorous ways you can celebrate the holiday.

Go to a local brewery

According to Destination Cleveland there are dozens of breweries within a 25-miles radius of Downtown Cleveland.  34 of them have agreed to participate in the Cleveland Brewery Passport which allows you to taste beers and win prizes.  Click here for more.

You can also visit BreweryDB.com to find a brewery in your neighborhood.

Try a new beer

You can either ask the bartender for a recommendation or research suggestions based on your preferences.  There are multiple apps, such as Untapped, that can assist in your research process.

Learn some beer facts

You can also celebrate International Beer Day by getting educated on all things beer. Great Lakes Brewing Company offers a beer school that teaches participants about the beer making process, knowledge necessary to execute the perfect tour and includes a tasting session. Click here for more.

You can also visit BeerAdvocate.com to read articles on how to pour beerhow to taste beer and more on the different beer styles, as well as countless other beer-related topics.

