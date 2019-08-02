× Phil Dawson to hold retirement news conference at Browns facility

BEREA, Ohio– Longtime Cleveland kicker Phil Dawson will hold his retirement news conference at the team’s training facility Friday afternoon.

The 44-year-old will officially retire from the NFL as a member of the Browns, where he played from 1999 to 2012.

Dawson scored 1,271 points as a Brown, the second most in team history. He holds a number of team records, and ranks along the all-time league leaders in games player, field goals made and points scored.

Dawson, a fan favorite known for his reliability, also made a number of charitable contributions to the community during his time in Northeast Ohio.

Though he spent the majority of his 21-year career in Cleveland, he spent the 2013 through 2016 seasons with the 49ers. Most recently, he played for the Cardinals before suffering a hip injury.

