New partnership promises developments at Hall of Fame Village in Canton

CANTON, Ohio -- A new partnership with the Hall of Fame Village promises to make Canton a destination location.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. signed a non-binding deal to merge with the village, making it a public company. This means more capitol, allowing Phase 2 of a massive project there can get underway.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of football fans from across the country, and even the world, come to Canton to experience all that the birthplace of the National Football League has to offer.

Now, the plan is to make Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village even better.

The merging of these two companies will allow more money to come in and fund the project that plans to put in hotels, waterparks and other attractions that will bolster the appeal for tourists.

Phase 2 of this massive project is estimated to cost about $300 million. The destination capitalizes on football fandom and also hosts multiple youth sporting events.

"We've built a wonderful collection of assets. Now it is time to build the destination," said Mike Crawford, Village CEO. "The destination and Phase 2 will allow us to add things like hotels, waterparks, things where they can live and work in an environment of excellence."

"The opportunity for us is to participate in enhancing what has been done here. Canton has done exceptionally well with the Hall of Fame," added Jim Gordon, CEO of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

If all goes well, Phase 2 could get underway in November or early next year. It is expected to be finished in 2022. Organizers say they know people are anxious to see the finished project, but they want to take time and make sure they do it right.