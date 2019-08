Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Shardisa Cannon, 17, went missing May 25 in Cleveland.

She was wearing black leggings and a white long-sleeved crop top and was carrying a black purse.

Shardisa has tattoos all over her body. She is 5'7" inches and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cuyahoga County Sheriff at 216-348-4232.

