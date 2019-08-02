Missing 4-year-old North Carolina girl found with human traffickers in Texas

LEWISVILLE, Texas – A missing 4-year-old North Carolina girl was found in northern Texas.

According to WRAL, Aubriana Recinos was reunited with her father, Mario Recinos, Friday after she went missing nearly two months ago.

Aubriana went missing in late May after her mother, Carmen Lowe, 23, reportedly did not return her to her father’s custody after a visit.

Police initially treated the incident as a custody dispute and didn’t get involved in the girl’s disappearance until July 8, WRAL reports.

Authorities say Lowe was actually part of a human trafficking operation being investigated by the FBI. Police tracked her cellphone and credit card purchases, located her and then arrested her in New Orleans Thursday.

Police then located Aubriana at a home in Lewisville, Texas, with members of a human trafficking operation.

Police say this ring of human traffickers had other children in their custody as well. Adding that had authorities not found Aubriana as quickly as they did, she may have also ended up a victim of human trafficking.

Recinos told WRAL Lowe sold their daughter to the pimp to settle a drug debt. Police haven’t yet confirmed that information.