Man wanted for shooting into car with young children inside arrested in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio– The man suspected in a shooting in Mansfield was arrested early Friday morning.

Josh’shun Deonte Anderson, 22, was wanted for felonious assault for the incident on Remy Avenue on Monday.

Mansfield police said Anderson and a person inside a vehicle got into an argument, and that’s when he fired shots. The car was hit by gunfire, but none of the four occupants, including two young children, were hurt.

“Law enforcement in the Mansfield area is committed to combating gun violence and keeping our streets safe during the summer months. Mansfield detectives were able to swiftly identify and charge Anderson as a suspect in this shooting and immediately worked with the fugitive task force to get him off the streets,” said U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott, in a news release.

Anderson was apprehended at a home on West 4th Street in Mansfield then taken to the Richland County Jail.