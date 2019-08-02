Indians put pitcher Danny Salazar on 10-day injured list

Danny Salazar #31 of the Cleveland Indians pitches against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Progressive Field on August 1, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The Indians placed pitchers Danny Salazar and Tyler Olson on the 10-day injured list on Friday.

Salazar pitched for four innings Thursday night against Houston in his first major league appearance since 2017. The 29-year-old, who underwent shoulder surgery last season, struck out two and allowed two runs.

The Indians said he is dealing with a groin strain.

Olson is listed as a non-baseball medical condition.

Cleveland recalled right handers Phil Maton and Hunter Wood from the Columbus Clippers.

