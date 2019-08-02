× I-TEAM uncovers more gun crimes in Rocky River Reservation, same park with unsolved homicides

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has uncovered two more cases of people suddenly faced with guns in the Rocky River Reservation, the same park where two people were recently found shot to death.

Metroparks Police reports show that in the latest incidents, one woman said she had been robbed at gunpoint and another woman said someone in a car flashed a gun.

This comes to light while there’s no justice yet for the murders of Kate Brown and Carnell Sledge. They were found shot and left dead in the quiet Rocky River Reservation.

Now, the I-TEAM has uncovered more mystery in that same park.

According to reports, on July 23 a woman told investigators that two men came from behind and robbed her. One “pointed the muzzle of a pistol” to her head. She said both men wore gloves and one also wore a ski mask.

Meantime, a worker at the same park and his mother said someone pulled a gun on them on July 24. The worker’s mother said she was driving and another driver flagged her down. She then saw a passenger holding a “silver object…believed to be a pistol…in an upright position.” She says she then sped away.

Metroparks Police and an FBI Task Force followed up on the case of the woman robbed at gunpoint. At first, they called the incident “of concern” noting it “could be relevant to our open homicide case.”

But now a Metroparks spokesperson says there’s no information, at this point, to show a connection to the unsolved homicides.

We also noticed the two new cases were not reported as soon as they happened.

In one case, the victim said she was afraid to report it because of a domestic situation.

Meanwhile, the worker’s mother says she did not initially report their case because she didn’t have much of a description of the people in the car.

