GM: Vice President Pence was mistaken about funds for buying Lordstown plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — General Motors says U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was incorrect in saying that a fledgling electric vehicle maker and a new affiliated company have secured funding to buy GM’s shuttered Lordstown plant in Ohio.

Pence made the comments Tuesday while visiting Lancaster, Ohio.

GM spokesman Jim Cain said that $25 million obtained by Workhorse Group Inc. from private investors is not directly related to a sale of the Lordstown plant.

The newspaper reported that Pence’s office and a Workhorse spokesman didn’t immediately respond to follow-up inquiries about the vice president’s comments.

Cain says discussions about the details and conditions of a potential purchase are ongoing between GM, Workhorse and its new affiliated company. Cain says the buyer would be that affiliate, not Workhorse.

