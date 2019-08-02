Fox Recipe Box: Simply Delicious Summer Garden salad

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It only has a few ingredients and is a very simple recipe to make, but the flavors these fresh ingredients give this dish makes this salad memorable.
Chef Terry Tarantino owns the popular Little Italy restaurant La Dolce Vita and he loves using fresh garden tomatoes in his recipes. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer is a big fan of this summer garden salad and learned that the way you cut your tomatoes makes all the difference in this recipe.
La Dolce Vita's Summer Garden Salad
Serves 2
2-3 medium fresh tomatoes
1/4 cup sliced red onion
1/4 cup shredded carrots
1/4 cup feta cheese (Terry uses Sheep's Milk Feta)
1/2 tsp salt
1/8 tsp pepper
3 leaves chopped fresh basil
1/8 cup extra virgin olive oil
Slice the tomatoes like you would core an apple to get the most juice
Liberally salt the tomatoes and let them sit for :30 seconds
Add the basil to the olive oil
Mix the tomatoes, carrots, onions and cheese and salt and pepper
Drizzle on the dressing
Enjoy!