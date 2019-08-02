Fox Recipe Box: Simply Delicious Summer Garden salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It only has a few ingredients and is a very simple recipe to make, but the flavors these fresh ingredients give this dish makes this salad memorable.

Chef Terry Tarantino owns the popular Little Italy restaurant La Dolce Vita and he loves using fresh garden tomatoes in his recipes. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer is a big fan of this summer garden salad and learned that the way you cut your tomatoes makes all the difference in this recipe.

La Dolce Vita's Summer Garden Salad

Serves 2

2-3 medium fresh tomatoes

1/4 cup sliced red onion

1/4 cup shredded carrots

1/4 cup feta cheese (Terry uses Sheep's Milk Feta)

1/2 tsp salt

1/8 tsp pepper

3 leaves chopped fresh basil

1/8 cup extra virgin olive oil

Slice the tomatoes like you would core an apple to get the most juice

Liberally salt the tomatoes and let them sit for :30 seconds

Add the basil to the olive oil

Mix the tomatoes, carrots, onions and cheese and salt and pepper

Drizzle on the dressing

Enjoy!