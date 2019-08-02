Fire, dive crews in Geneva search Lake Erie after car found in water

GENEVA, Ohio — Fire and dive crews in Geneva were involved in a search of Lake Erie early Friday after a vehicle was found in the water.

The Geneva Fire Department was called to County Line and Lake roads at just before 2 a.m. after reports of a car in the lake.

Witnesses on scene provided fire and police with photos of the car in the lake, and divers were quickly deployed. They were able to clear the vehicle and started searching the area.

After about two hours of searching and reports of the vehicle’s owner being spotted on land, the search was called off. There were reports of as many as three people in the car when it went into the lake.

Ohio State Highway Patrol was searching the area after the water rescue was called off.

The incident is still under investigation.