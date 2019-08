Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-- Firefighters responded to a blaze at an apartment building in Cleveland Heights Friday morning.

It happened on Noble Road near Monticello Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m.

The Cleveland Heights Fire Department said there was heavy smoke on the second and third floors. Thankfully, no one was injured.

The cause is under investigation.

The American Red Cross said it is assisting two adult residents, whose units were affected by the blaze.