DNA on cookie leads to Akron burglary arrest

AKRON, Ohio– Police in Akron made an arrest thanks to an interesting piece of evidence.

Calvin D. Hardeway, 36, is charged with burglary, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs.

Akron police said he climbed scaffolding to breaking to a house on May 19.

Investigators were able to track him down because his DNA was found on a partially-eaten cookie that was left at the residence.

Hardeway is currently being held at the Summit County Jail.