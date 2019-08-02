Cuyahoga County Jail officer fired over mistaken release of an inmate

CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County Jail corrections officer was fired Friday following the mistaken release of an inmate.

The incident happened last month.

There was an apparent mix up with a burglary suspect who ended up getting released on a personal bond for an unrelated case from 2016.

He was supposed to remain held in the jail on the burglary charge with a bond set at $25,000.

According to a termination letter, the corrections officer didn’t notice the case number did not match up.

