Construction delays first day for Willoughby-Eastlake high schools

EASTLAKE, Ohio– The first day of school for students at North High School and South High School has been delayed until Sept. 3 because of construction on the new buildings.

All other schools in the Willoughby-Eastlake School District will start as planned on Aug. 15.

“Throughout all phases of construction, it has been the goal of the district to start school on time,” superintendent Steve Thompson said in a letter on Friday.

“Given the current state of the buildings I do not believe it is in the best interest of your children to force the start of school when sections of the buildings still need significant work.”

Thompson also emphasized the importance of allowing staff get familiarized with the buildings and practice safety drills.