Chick-fil-A crowned America’s favorite fast-food chain, new survey says

ATLANTA, Ga. — Chick-fil-A has been crowned America’s favorite fast-food restaurant, according to Market Force’s annual satisfaction survey.

The Georgia-based chicken chain has beaten out reigning champ In-N-Out Burger, which ranked No. 1 overall in the 2018 survey.

The survey, which had over 7,600 participants, asked consumers to evaluate each restaurant in different categories: food quality, speed of service, value for money, healthy options, overall cleanliness, staff friendliness, curb appeal and atmosphere.

These evaluations were then used to devise each chain’s overall loyalty index.

Chick-fil-A secured the title of America’s favorite fast-food restaurant with a composite loyalty index of 79%. Chick-fil-A’s staff received an 82% in both the friendliness and cleanliness categories.

Second place overall went to Louisiana-based chicken restaurant Raising Cane’s with a 78% composite loyalty index score.

