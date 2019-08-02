Brad Paisley visits Browns training camp ahead of Friday night concert

Posted 7:04 pm, August 2, 2019

Brad Paisley visits Cleveland Browns training camp August 2, 2019 (WJW Photo)

BEREA, Ohio — Country music star and known Cleveland Browns fan Brad Paisley visited the team’s training camp Friday.

The singer-songwriter was in town bringing his World Tour to Blossom Music Center this evening.

However, before his 7 o’clock show he made a stop in Berea to cheer on the team as they performed drills.

He also took over the Browns’ social media accounts and left a message for fellow fans.

“This is our year,” Paisley said. “We are going to rock this year. Go Browns!”

Paisley also visited the Browns’ pre-season training camp last summer.

