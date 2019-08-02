× Bindi Irwin writes heartfelt message to late father, Steve Irwin, as she begins wedding planning

Bindi Irwin wrote a special message to her late father, Steve Irwin, as she begins to prepare for her wedding.

Irwin, also known as “The Crocodile Hunter,” was killed by a stingray in 2006 while filming an underwater documentary. He left behind a wife, Terri, and two children, Bindi and Robert, who have since carried on his conservation work.

Now, Bindi has a special message for her father as she enters this next phase in her life.

“Dad, You would be so incredibly proud of Robert,” she wrote on Instagram. “He has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter. I know you’d be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle. I wish you could be here for these moments, but I know that your spirit lives on in us.”

Bindi got engaged to longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell after her proposed on July 23, which was also her 21st birthday.

Powell, a 22-year-old wakeboarder from Florida, met Bindi in 2013 when he was visiting the Irwin family’s Australia Zoo. Powell said when the two met, he “immediately fell head over heels for [Bindi’s] kind and thoughtful heart”

Although Irwin passed away when Bindi was just 8 years old, she continued to maintain his legacy. Bindi starred in her own wildlife series as a child and won season 21 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

