Best time to see International Space Station this year is tonight
CLEVELAND– The best International Space Station pass of the year is Friday night.
Jay Reynolds, research astronomer at Cleveland State University, said it will be right over the heads of Clevelanders.
At 10:13 p.m., it will rise in the northwest. About five minutes later, the ISS will fade at 40 degrees east, southeast.
Reynolds offers these tips to get the best view:
- Binoculars: If you use binoculars, you will have to stabilize yourself in some manner. Laying on the grass works very well. You will not see a dot, but clearly, you will see some shape to this.
- Camera: with a zoom lens of 400mm+ will yield some results.
- Telescope: You definitely will see shape and even some detail, but it is not easy to track the object. You begin to appreciate and realize, how fast this is moving across the sky.