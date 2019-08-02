× Best time to see International Space Station this year is tonight

CLEVELAND– The best International Space Station pass of the year is Friday night.

Jay Reynolds, research astronomer at Cleveland State University, said it will be right over the heads of Clevelanders.

At 10:13 p.m., it will rise in the northwest. About five minutes later, the ISS will fade at 40 degrees east, southeast.

Reynolds offers these tips to get the best view: