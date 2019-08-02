× Baseball community remembers Thurman Munson 40 years after fatal plane crash in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Friday marks the 40-year anniversary of the tragic death of a baseball legend from Northeast Ohio.

Thurman Munson was born in Akron, grew up in Canton and baseball played at Kent State University.

He also had a remarkable career with the New York Yankees. He was league MVP and a seven time All-Star.

Unfortunately, he died in a plane crash at the Akron Canton Airport on August 2, 1979. He was piloting the jet, practicing takeoff and landings.

Munson bought the jet so he could travel to visit family when the Yankees had a day off.

The two-time World Series Champion was 32 years old when he passed.