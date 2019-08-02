90+ residents still displaced week after fatal Parma Heights apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A week after a fatal fire in Parma Heights, more than 90 residents remain displaced and unable to enter their apartments or retrieve their belongings.

“A woman with prosthetic leg, who was carried out, and her leg’s still in there. They wouldn’t go get it,” said displaced resident Jason Slifko, “When I left today, the guy below me, his wallet was still in the apartment.”

The fire last Friday at Camelot Apartments on Huffman Road in Parma Heights claimed the life of a 75-year-old woman.

Residents say, at first being kept out made sense for safety reasons, but now they say managers have been giving a different excuse every day.

And when asked when they might able to access their apartments Slifko said he was told, “Well we’re not sure, we’re not sure, that’s all we hear is we’re not sure.”

FOX 8 News Reporter Suzanne Stratford went to the complex during office hours but a woman inside wouldn't answer the door and phone calls were also not returned.

The American Red Cross, who’ve been helping residents since the fire however did respond and they were able to get answers for residents.

Northeast Ohio American Red Cross Communications Manager Jim McIntyre released the following statement to FOX 8:

“The American Red Cross does not represent the residents of the Camelot Apartments, but because of our interaction with them following last week's fire, and because of our commitment to help them in the recovery process, we have offered to help communicate the appropriate information about their ability to access their homes to retrieve critical belongings and begin the insurance claim process. After being given inconsistent information this week, building management informed us late today that because of safety concerns, any resident who wishes to enter their home must be accompanied by a Camelot representative. The Red Cross will inform the residents we have assisted of this newly established process to access their homes. Insurance adjusters who want access to the building must make separate arrangements with management.”

Continuing coverage, here.