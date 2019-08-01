Yasiel Puig appealing three-game suspension for Red-Pirates brawl

CLEVELAND– One of the new members of the Cleveland Indians is facing a suspension.

Major League Baseball suspended Yasiel Puig for three games his involvement in the bench-clearing brawl during Tuesday night’s Reds game against the Pirates. Seven others, including the managers of both teams, were also suspended. Several more were ordered to pay fines.

Puig is appealing so he is eligible to play for the Indians Thursday night as they host the Astros. He is starting in right field and will bat fourth.

“The incidents between these two Clubs remain a source of concern, and it’s reflected by the level of discipline we are handing down today. Everyone on the field should be aware of the example they are setting for fans, particularly young people,” said Joe Torre, MLB Chief Baseball Officer, in a news release on Thursday.

Brawl in Cincinnati: For the 2nd time this year, Yasiel Puig is in the middle of a Reds-Pirates altercation. This happened just moments after it was announced that Puig was traded to Cleveland on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/7j4zhoFODC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 31, 2019

The Tribe acquired Puig in a three-team trade. The news broke Tuesday night, right before the on-field fight in Cincinnati.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here