Willoughby man pleads guilty to abandoning sick dog in near-freezing weather

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio– A man accused of abandoning his sick dog appeared in Willoughby Municipal Court on Thursday.

Alvaro Torres, 40, of Willoughby, changed his plea to guilty on charges of cruelty to companion animals, also known as Goddard’s Law. He will be sentenced on Sept. 5.

Police said the dog was left in a wooded area near Erie Road with a cage and pillow, and no food or water. She was found on Dec. 4 in near-freezing temperatures and taken to the Lake County Dog Shelter, where she was named Lucy.

The pit bull mix had serious health issues, including a large tumor, which was removed.

Heather Pica Torres was also charged in the case.

