Twins pulled over by OSHP for nearly identical license plates

TWINSBURG, Ohio -- Two identical twins visiting northeast Ohio for the upcoming Twins Day Festival got pulled over by state troopers for having nearly identical license plates.

Andy and Chad Baker of Nashville, Tennessee share a special bond.

“You have a built-in best friend. We live next door to each other practically,” said Andy.

They’re in town for the Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg and they arrived in identical cars.

“We each have a blue Tesla model 3. We both have auto pilot. I don’t know who has more tickets. We both get pulled over more than we should,” said Chad.

That’s exactly happened when a state highway patrol trooper pulled them over Thursday afternoon.

“He says, 'Do you know why I pulled you over? You guys have the same license plate.' I said, 'Incorrect,'” said Andy.

The twins’ license plates are nearly identical, but upon further review, they’re not.

“We are real estate investors, there is a term that is subject to. One is an O, the other is a zero,” said Andy.

This isn’t the twin’s first time getting a ticket in Northeast Ohio.

“We got one last year for going the same speed in Twinsburg. I pull in behind him and they ticketed me too. They got a two for one,” said Chad.

This time, the state trooper let them go. And now, they have quite a tale to tell at the festival this weekend.

“Nobody likes getting pulled over by police, we were both nervous, but it’s a great story and we will tell it all weekend. People will get a kick out of it, it’s a great story,” said Andy.

