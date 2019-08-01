Trevor Bauer watches Indians game from stands after trade

CLEVELAND– There’s no one quite like Trevor Bauer.

Hours after his trade to the Cincinnati Reds was official, the pitcher was spotted in the stands at Progressive Field.

Cleveland T-shirt company GV Art and Design posted a photo of Bauer at Wednesday night’s Tribe game.

Cleveland traded Bauer to Cincinnati in a three-team deal with San Diego. In exchange, the Indians received power hitters Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes, as well as top pitching prospect Logan Allen.

Bauer had an interesting tenure since being acquired by the Tribe in 2012.

He imitated his teammates’ batting stances during a game against Pittsburgh, cut his pinky finger on a drone propeller before Game 3 of the 2016 American League Championship Series and heaved a ball over the outfield wall in frustration just days ago.

He’s also credited with elevating the pitchers around him, including Mike Clevinger, and has donated thousands of dollars to charity. Bauer, with a career ERA of 3.92, diligently studies mechanics and throws a variety of pitches.

