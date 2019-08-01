Trevor Bauer reflects on Tribe’s historic streak, posts video thanking Cleveland

CLEVELAND– Trevor Bauer posted a message to the city of Cleveland as he prepares to join a new team.

The Indians traded the starting pitcher to the Reds in a three-team deal that brought two power hitters, Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes, to Cleveland.

In the video, Bauer reflects on the Tribe’s historic 22-game win streak in 2017. He describes the Sept. 14, 2017 game against the Royals with Jay Bruce’s hit to right field for the win in extra innings.

“That’s the thing about special moments, you don’t often know you’re in one until you’re in it,” Bauer said. “It’s moments like these that the players and the city share the same heartbeat.”

“I guess the reason the streak stands out so much to me is because how much it parallels my time in Cleveland,” Bauer said.

The clip shows Bauer joking with Mike Clevinger and making baseball minis with Carlos Carassco, as well as Indians clubhouse celebrations.

“As I look back on the last six years of my life, I’ll be left with one takeaway: How special my time here has been. Thank you, Cleveland, forever.”

