CLEVELAND -- Hello August! You’ll notice lower humidity and comfortably warm temps.

Mostly sunny again Friday with high pressure parked just to the north of us. Perfect summer afternoon to head poolside or lakeside. All area beaches are open, just lather on the sunscreen!

A nice sunny, dry, seasonable stretch through the weekend! Enjoy our nice quiet weather pattern. Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: