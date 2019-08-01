Strongsville police say missing 3-year-old taken to hospital after being found in pool

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Strongsville police are investigating after finding a three-year-old girl in a pool.

According to a release from police, at just before 1 p.m Thursday, police received a report of a child running up and down the street in the area of Pearl Road and Cook Road.

All available police employees responded and began to search the area for the child.

At 1:23 p.m., the child was located in a pool behind a home on Cook Road.

Police say officers began life-saving measures and called Strongsville paramedics.

Paramedics began treatment and took the child to Southwest General Hospital.

The condition of the child is not known at this time.

Strongsville police say this remains under investigation.